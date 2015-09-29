Sept 29 Karolinska Development AB :
* Divests its holding in XSpray Microparticles to an investment consortium led by
Östersjöstiftelsen and Recipharm Venture Fund
* Says consortium is investing 18 million Swedish crowns into XSpray Microparticles to fund
clinical development of its lead compound, XS004
* Says it is anticipated that these funds will take XS004 through Phase I clinical trial,
results of which are expected in Q2 2016
* Says retains an economic interest in the company through an earn-out agreement with
potential significant future value
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)