Sept 29 Boohoo.com Plc

* H1 revenue rose 35 percent to 90.8 million stg

* H1 profit before tax 6.27 million stg versus 4.50 million stg, +39%

* UK sales up 30%, Rest of Europe up 19% (34% cer), Rest of World up 65% (75% cer)

* Gross margin 60.1%

* 8.4% EBITDA (adjusted) margin (2014: 10.1%), reflecting investment in price, promotions and marketing

* Autumn/winter marketing campaign #WeAreNow is supporting a good start to second half