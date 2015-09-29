Sept 29 Swedish Central Bank
* Temporary change to the terms and conditions for issues of
Riksbank certificates
* Says banking system has a liquidity surplus in relation to
Riksbank
* Says in order to avoid excessive variations in overnight
rate in connection with approaching end of quarter, Riksbank has
decided to limit the volume of issue of Riksbank certificates on
29 september 2015 to sek 157 billion
* The part of the banking system's liquidity surplus made
available for balancing liquidity between the banks overnight
amounts therefore to about SEK 20 billion
* As of 8 October 2008, the banking system has a liquidity
surplus in relation to the Riksbank. At present, this liquidity
surplus amounts to around SEK 177 billion.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)