Sept 29 Ericsson AB

* XL Axiata has signed a three-year contract with Ericsson for design and implementation of 4G/LTE network and upgrade of existing 2G and 3G networks in Jakarta and Central Java

* The agreement includes all hardware, software and services to deliver 4G/LTE services for XL Axiata's subscribers.