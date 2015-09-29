Sept 29 Ericsson AB
* Says Axiata selects Ericsson for 4G/LTE deployment in
Indonesia
* Says XL Axiata to deploy 4G/LTE and upgrade existing 2G
and 3G networks to meet Indonesia's rapid-growing data-traffic
* Says XL Axiata selects Ericsson as a turnkey partner for
4G/LTE design and implementation in Jakarta and Central Java
* XL Axiata has signed a three-year contract with Ericsson
for
design and implementation of 4G/LTE network and upgrade of
existing 2G and 3G networks in Jakarta and Central Java
* The agreement includes all hardware, software and services
to deliver 4G/LTE services for XL Axiata's subscribers.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)