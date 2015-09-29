BRIEF-Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders
Sept 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Files for Schutzschirmverfahren (protection proceedings) in order to continue its restructuring process
* Talks with investors have not yet delivered a positive result
* Sales offers from bondholders amounting to 2.5 million euros ($2.81 million) are insufficient
* During fixed three-month period of Schutzschirmverfahren, DF Deutsche Forfait will be protected from foreclosures and other enforcement measures by creditors and will retain its full capacity to conduct business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First NBC Bank Holding- on May 11, board of co commenced voluntary bankruptcy case under chapter 11 of title 11 of us code in U.S. bankruptcy court Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r0S8DR) Further company coverage: