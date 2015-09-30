Sept 30 Sangui Biotech International Inc

* Said on Tuesday revenues of $127,469 in financial year 2015; net loss, cash burn reduced; revenues from granulox license fees in euros up 34.4 pct

* FY 2015 revenues from product sales and royalties in the amount of $127,469, a decrease of 4.5 pct as compared to the revenues in the financial year 2014

* FY 2015 research and development expenses decreased to $204,987 (FY 2014: $543,071)

* FY 2015 net loss attributable to shareholders in the amount of $0.7 million (FY 2014: net loss $1.4 million)