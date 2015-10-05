BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 net result down 20.7 pct at 3.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD DOWN 20.7 PCT AT 3.4 MLN EUROS
Oct 5 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair Sept. traffic grows 12% to 9.55m customers
* Load factor rose 4% points to 94%.
* Rolling annual traffic to sept. Grew 16% to 97.3m customers. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
LONDON, May 11 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.