BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
Oct 8 Recipharm AB
* Recipharm announces cost and efficiency program in Sweden
* Says ambition is to achieve annual savings in excess of sek 60 million from headcount reductions as well as savings in external costs
* Says implementation costs of SEK 15 million are expected and will be charged to q4 2015 results
* Recipharm announces cost and efficiency program in sweden
* Says savings are expected to start impact results already in q1 2016 with full effect beginning of 2017
* Says around 100 positions in greater Stockholm area are subject to notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
* Profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50%