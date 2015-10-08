Oct 8 Recipharm AB

* Recipharm announces cost and efficiency program in Sweden

* Says ambition is to achieve annual savings in excess of sek 60 million from headcount reductions as well as savings in external costs

* Says implementation costs of SEK 15 million are expected and will be charged to q4 2015 results

* Says savings are expected to start impact results already in q1 2016 with full effect beginning of 2017

