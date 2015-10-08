CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
Oct 8 Nokia Oyj
* says has decided to exercise its option to redeem its EUR 750 million convertible bonds due in 2017 on November 26 at their principal amount outstanding plus accrued interest Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
May 8 Straight Path Communications Inc said on Monday an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war with AT&T Inc.