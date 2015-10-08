BRIEF-Mogo announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $11.3 million, an 11pct decrease from same period last year
Oct 8 Benchmark Holdings Plc :
* Further re. Potential acquisition
* Confirms that it is contemplating potential acquisition of INVE Aquaculture Holding B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $11.3 million, an 11pct decrease from same period last year
* Unit entered into two sale and purchase agreements with Kl Teh Land & Development Sdn Bhd (“purchaser”) for disposal of land