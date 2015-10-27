Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
Oct 27 Grenkeleasing AG :
* 9-month consolidated group net profit rises 24 pct to 59.7 million euros ($66.03 million)
* 9-month net interest income climbed 21.9 pct to 140.4 million euros (previous year: 115.2 million euros)
* 2015 earnings guidance revised higher: consolidated group net profit expected in range of 78 million euros - 80 million euros (previous guidance: 74 million euros - 78 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners