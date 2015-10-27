German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Oct 27 Berentzen Gruppe AG :
* 9-month consolidated revenue of 115.6 million euros vs 109.6 million euros year ago
* 9-month adjusted consolidated EBIT increased to 4.7 million euros vs 2.5 million euros year ago, with 9-month adjusted consolidated EBITDA improving to 10.7 million euros vs 7.8 million euros year ago
* Is again expected to enjoy a healthy improvement in financial performance and a practically unchanged good, solid financial position in 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.