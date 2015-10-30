BRIEF-Zagg reports Q1 2017 net sales of $93 million
* Zagg reports first quarter 2017 net sales of $93 million; reiterates 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales
Oct 30 Nemetschek Ag
* news: nemetschek group with record revenue in the third quarter of 2015
* 9M revenue rose 34.2 percent to 205.9 million eur
* 9M net profit rose 8.3 percent to 24.2 million eur
* Says revenue grows by 38.2% to reach new top mark of eur 70.7 million in q3
* Says ebitda at eur 49.4 million (+27.2%) after nine months completely within expectations
* Says after revenue forecast is raised, ebitda target range is also increased for 2015
* Says ebitda in range of eur 65 million to 67 million is now expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers had held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition launch of the company's most important product.