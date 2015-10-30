Oct 30 Nemetschek Ag

* news: nemetschek group with record revenue in the third quarter of 2015

* 9M revenue rose 34.2 percent to 205.9 million eur

* 9M net profit rose 8.3 percent to 24.2 million eur

* Says revenue grows by 38.2% to reach new top mark of eur 70.7 million in q3

* Says ebitda at eur 49.4 million (+27.2%) after nine months completely within expectations

* Says after revenue forecast is raised, ebitda target range is also increased for 2015

* Says ebitda in range of eur 65 million to 67 million is now expected