UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Schweizer Electronic AG :
* Continues to grow profitably in the third quarter
* 9-month revenues of 88.4 million euros ($97.09 million) (previous year 83.3 million euros) and quarterly sales of 28.5 million euros (previous year 28.0 million euros)
* Q3 EBIT rose faster than turnover by 13.8 pct to 3.3 million euros (previous year 2.9 million euros)
* Adjusts profit forecast to 8.0 million - 9.0 million euros for fiscal year 2015
* Expect a turnover of 115 million euros for year 2015, this is a 5 pct growth against last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO