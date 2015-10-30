Oct 30 co.don AG :

* Management Board of co.don decides to increase company's share capital by up to 2,494,976 euros ($2.75 million) from 13,722,368 euros to up to 16,217,344 euros in return for cash contributions by issuing up to 2,494,976 new no-par bearer shares

* Subscription price amounts to 2.00 euros per share

* Intends to use part of funds received from capital increase to prepare sales and marketing of its most important product - co.don condosphere - outside Germany

* Also intends to use funds from capital increase to invest in optimising and automating its production and logistics processes