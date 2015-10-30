UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Synergy Health Plc
* H1 revenue rose 4.4 percent to 206.3 million stg
* H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 million stg versus 28.4 million stg year ago
* Reported revenue growth of 4.4 pct. Underlying revenue growth, excluding currency effects, of 6.3 pct
* Special dividend of 15.8p paid on 20 October, prior to completion of combination with steris corporation
* H1 operating cash flow increased by 9.6 pct to 49.1 million stgwith cash conversion of 89 pct
* H1 profit before tax 7.8 mln stg versus 24.7 mln stg year ago
* Underlying adjusted operating profit increased by 8.8 pct on a constant currency basis for six months ended sept 27, 2015
* Expected completion of combination with Steris on 2 November 2015
* Has decided not to pay a further interim dividend Source text for Eikon: nRSd9111Da Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.