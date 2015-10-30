BRIEF-Ozderici REIT Q1 revenue up at 10.4 mln lira
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 10.4 million lira ($2.94 million) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
Oct 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Disposal
* Completes sale of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Stake
* Sold approximately 110 million shares, or 20.9 pct, of Citizens common stock, at a price per share of $23.38
* Net cash proceeds realised by RBS of $2.6 billion will be used for general business purposes
* Following completion, RBS will have sold its entire interest in CFG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as financial and basic material stocks extended losses, brought down by softer metals prices and as caution about bank earnings and monetary policy weighed on sentiment.