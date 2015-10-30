Oct 30 Constantin Medien AG :

* Raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2015

* Is now expecting earnings attributable to shareholders between 4 million euros ($4.4 million) and 6 million euros (previously: 2 million euros to 4 million euros) for full-year 2015

* Adheres to its previous sales guidance for 2015 financial year and is still assuming group sales to range between 450 million euros and 490 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)