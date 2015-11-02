BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2 Evry ASA :
* Says has entered into comprehensive agreement to deliver banking solutions and complete IT platform operations to nine Norwegian savings banks
* The agreement is for period of five years and represents total contract value of 355 million Norwegian crowns ($41.90 million)
* New agreement comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2016 and runs to Dec. 31, 2020
* Agreement includes an option to extend for further two years ($1 = 8.4716 Norwegian crowns)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.