* Skanska sells office building in the Czech Republic, for EUR 55 M, about SEK 520 M

* Skanska has sold Corso Court, an office building in Prague, Czech Republic. The building has been acquired on behalf of a separate account mandate managed by global investment manager, Invesco Real Estate

* The sale will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter of 2015