BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says purchased, through Jefferies, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
Nov 2 Wartsila :
* Says has signed a six-year maintenance agreement with Plains End II, which is indirectly owned by Polaris Energy LLC, for its power plant in Colorado, USA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 3 After years of discord with a prominent hedge-fund manager, a federal investigation and bad publicity, Herbalife Ltd Chief Executive Officer Michael Johnson is taking a victory lap.