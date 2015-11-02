BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 earnings per share $ 0.02
* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Nov 2 Worldpay Group Plc
* Disposal of Worldpay's interest in Visa Europe.
* Total consideration for Worldpay estimated to be up to approximately EUR 1,249 million, including EUR 592 million up-front cash payment.
* Following disposal, Worldpay will continue to be a participant in Visa payments system
* Anticipated that Worldpay will no longer have representation on board of Visa Europe following completion of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.