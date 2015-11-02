BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 2 CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA :
* Announces major acquisitions in Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland
* Aggregate acquisition price is 65 million euros ($71.62 million), out of which 44 million euros is paid by company notes
* Transaction comprised of the direct acquisition of 65.83 percent of shares in Remontées Mecaniques Crans-Montana-Aminona and of 88.49 percent of shares in CMA Immobilier SA Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.