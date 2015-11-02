Nov 2 CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA :

* Announces major acquisitions in Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland

* Aggregate acquisition price is 65 million euros ($71.62 million), out of which 44 million euros is paid by company notes

* Transaction comprised of the direct acquisition of 65.83 percent of shares in Remontées Mecaniques Crans-Montana-Aminona and of 88.49 percent of shares in CMA Immobilier SA Source text for Eikon:

