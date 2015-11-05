Nov 5 Spirent Communications Plc
* Revenue for q3 was $125.0 million compared with $110.1
million for same period of 2014,
* Adjusted operating profit for period was $14.0 million (q3
2014: $9.1 million).
* Order intake in period was $100.9 million compared with
$104.7 million in 2014.
* As a result of changes in wireless device and carrier
acceptance test market, which we expect to impact our revenue in
2016, targeted cost reduction actions will be taken in q4
* Search for a new cfo has been initiated and a further
announcement in relation to a new chief financial officer
* Expects underlying results for full year to be broadly in
line with its previous expectations.
* Q3 revenue rose 14 percent to 125 million usd
* Rachel Whiting, our chief financial officer, has informed
board of her intention to retire from group
