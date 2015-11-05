Nov 5 Spirent Communications Plc

* Revenue for q3 was $125.0 million compared with $110.1 million for same period of 2014,

* Adjusted operating profit for period was $14.0 million (q3 2014: $9.1 million).

* Order intake in period was $100.9 million compared with $104.7 million in 2014.

* As a result of changes in wireless device and carrier acceptance test market, which we expect to impact our revenue in 2016, targeted cost reduction actions will be taken in q4

* Search for a new cfo has been initiated and a further announcement in relation to a new chief financial officer

* Expects underlying results for full year to be broadly in line with its previous expectations.

* Rachel Whiting, our chief financial officer, has informed board of her intention to retire from group