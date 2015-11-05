Nov 5 Tantalus Rare Earths AG :

* Enters preliminary insolvency

* Axel W. Bierbach from Mueller-Heydenreich Bierbach and Co., Munich, has been appointed preliminary administrator

* Announces that on Nov. 4 District Court in Munich has ordered company into preliminary insolvency proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)