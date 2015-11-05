Nov 5 DVB Bank SE :

* 9-month net fee and commission income, was up 5.1 pct, from 73.2 million euros ($79.64 million) to 76.9 million euros year-on-year

* 9-month net interest income decreased by 6.7 pct, from 162.5 million euros to 151.6 million euros

* 9-month consolidated net income before taxes declined by 17.6 pct year-on-year, from 72.6 million euros to 59.8 million euros

* Forecasts positive low- to mid-double-digit million euro consolidated net income before taxes 2015