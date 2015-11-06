Nov 6 Inmarsat Plc

* Q3 revenue rose 7.5 percent to 323.1 million usd

* Q3 ebitda rose 8.6 percent to 180.2 million usd

* No material change in trading environment or in group's performance is expected during remainder of year

* Full-Year 2015 group capex is expected to be in range $450-500m

* Or full year 2015 total group revenue is expected to be in range $1,250m to $1,300m