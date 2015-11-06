BRIEF-Grandvision Q1 revenue rises to 845 million euros
* Q1 revenue EUR 845 million ($922.15 million) versus EUR 803 million year ago
Nov 6 Groupe Fnac
* Statement re possible offer
* Boards of groupe fnac s.a. And darty are pleased to announce they have reached agreement on key terms of a possible recommended pre-conditional offer to be made by fnac
* Upon completion, is anticipated that darty shareholders will hold up to a maximum of about 46 percent of issued share capital of combined group
* Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive 1 fnac share for every 37 darty shares held
* Fnac will also make available a partial cash alternative ("pca") up to a maximum aggregate amount of eur 95 million
* Board has indicated to fnac that, should a firm offer be forthcoming, it would intend to recommend to darty shareholders unanimously
* Based on closing price of eur 60.4 per fnac share on 5 november 2015, possible offer represent value of about 116 pence per darty share
* Possible offer valued at about £615 million for darty's entire issued and to be issued share capital
* Under terms of possible offer, darty shareholders on register as at oct 23 also entitled to receive final dividend of 2.625 euro cents
* Fnac has agreed to a reverse break fee of eur 12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue EUR 845 million ($922.15 million) versus EUR 803 million year ago
* Q1 revenue at 631.2 million lira ($177.77 million) versus 487.7 million lira year ago