BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
Nov 6 Sygnis AG :
* In first nine months of year revenues amounted to 307,000 euros (9-mth 2014: 302,000 euros)
* 9-Month EBIT (reported) negative 2.713 million euros versus negative 2.269 million euros year ago
* Confirs outlook for fiscal year 2015 that was published on April 29
* Maintains its initial guidance for 2015, forecasting revenues for whole year between 500,000 euros and 700,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 2 Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, underlining a race for medical data in China.