Nov 6 Sygnis AG :

* In first nine months of year revenues amounted to 307,000 euros (9-mth 2014: 302,000 euros)

* 9-Month EBIT (reported) negative 2.713 million euros versus negative 2.269 million euros year ago

* Confirs outlook for fiscal year 2015 that was published on April 29

* Maintains its initial guidance for 2015, forecasting revenues for whole year between 500,000 euros and 700,000 euros