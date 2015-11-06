BRIEF-Anglo Philippine Holdings clarifies news article entitled 'DENR’s lopez bans open-pit mining'
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining”, posted in the manila bulletin on April 27, 2017.
Nov 6 Tullett Prebon Plc
* Statement re. Press comment
* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Icap Plc regarding possible acquisition by tullett prebon of Icap's global broking business
* Discussions regarding transaction are currently ongoing and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed
* Discussions regarding transaction are currently ongoing and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed
* Possible acquisition of global broking business of Icap Plc
* Envisaged that Tullett Prebon would issue more than 100% of its existing share capital as consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining”, posted in the manila bulletin on April 27, 2017.
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago