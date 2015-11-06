Nov 6 ICAP Plc

* ICAP statement re discussions with Tullett Prebon

* Confirms that it is in discussions regarding possible sale to Tullett Prebon of ICAP's global broking business

* No certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction

* If transaction were to be completed, it is envisaged that it would be structured as a sale by ICAP of IGBB to Tullett Prebon, with new shares in Tullett Prebon issued as consideration