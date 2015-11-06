BRIEF-Anglo Philippine Holdings clarifies news article entitled 'DENR’s lopez bans open-pit mining'
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining”, posted in the manila bulletin on April 27, 2017.
Nov 6 ICAP Plc
* ICAP statement re discussions with Tullett Prebon
* Confirms that it is in discussions regarding possible sale to Tullett Prebon of ICAP's global broking business
* No certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction
* If transaction were to be completed, it is envisaged that it would be structured as a sale by ICAP of IGBB to Tullett Prebon, with new shares in Tullett Prebon issued as consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining”, posted in the manila bulletin on April 27, 2017.
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago