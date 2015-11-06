BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
Nov 6 Sampo Oyj
* Says CEO Kari Stadigh has today sold 54,390 Sampo A shares
* Says after the transaction he holds 251,795 Sampo A shares, sold shares had been owned by him for more than 10 years Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )