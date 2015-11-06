Nov 6 Init Innovation in Traffic Systems AG :

* Financial figures for the third quarter 2015: sales growth higher than expected - earnings risks have increased - management board therefore cuts earnings forecast for 2015

* Q3 revenue of 26.1 million euros ($27.97 million) (previous year 25.7 million euros)

* 9-month revenue growth of 5.2 percent with revenue of 73.2 million euros (previous year: 69.6 million euros)

* Net profit for 9-month around 4.0 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 6.8 million euros)

* Remains on track to achieve its full-year revenue target of between 104 million and 110 million euros, though has to cut its earnings forecasts

* Considers target for incoming orders of 112 million euros in 2015 still achievable (30/09/2015: 56.4 million euros, previous year: 55.6 million euros)