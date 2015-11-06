Nov 6 Wodun Weifang Plc:

* Wodun Weifang intention to float - UKLA

* Beijing Wodun Weifang Technology Ltd plans to launch IPO on London Stock Exchange main board in early 2017 via its holding co Wodun Weifang Plc

* After IPO, co plans to operate more community health service centers and tap into areas of individualized nutrition and drug-free health and recovery Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)