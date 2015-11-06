BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals to invest in Beijing Biostar Technologies
* Says it plans to take part in a new round of financing to boost capital of 50 million yuan in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd
Nov 6 Wodun Weifang Plc:
* Wodun Weifang intention to float - UKLA
* Beijing Wodun Weifang Technology Ltd plans to launch IPO on London Stock Exchange main board in early 2017 via its holding co Wodun Weifang Plc
* After IPO, co plans to operate more community health service centers and tap into areas of individualized nutrition and drug-free health and recovery
* Says its unit receives Confirmation of WHO Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Prequalification for its Artemether API