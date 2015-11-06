Nov 6 Sportech Plc :

* Termination of discussions with Contagious Gaming

* Discussions with Contagious Gaming regarding a potential offer for Sportech have now been terminated

* Recently received more than one preliminary proposal in respect of football pools and will be reviewing terms of these proposals in due course

