German stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Nov 6 Sportech Plc :
* Termination of discussions with Contagious Gaming
* Discussions with Contagious Gaming regarding a potential offer for Sportech have now been terminated
* Recently received more than one preliminary proposal in respect of football pools and will be reviewing terms of these proposals in due course
* Further announcement will be made if appropriate
SHANGHAI, May 2 Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, underlining a race for medical data in China.