Nov 10 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Review of successful first nine months - forecast raised for 2015 as a whole
* Income from rents and leases for first nine months rose by 9.3 pct on previous year's
level to a total of 38.2 million euros ($41.05 million)
* FFO climbed by 17.3 pct to around 21.9 million euros in first nine months (previous year:
18.7 million euros)
* NAV increased and was 8.53 eurosper share as at 30 September 2015 (previous year: 8.22
euros)
* 9-month net profit amounted to 8.6 million euros (previous year: 16.2 million euros)
* Previous forecasts for income from rents and leases and operating earnings (FFO) published
were raised due to good business performance
* Is now forecasting an increase in income from rents and leases of around 11 pct and FFO
per share of around 46 cents for 2015 as a whole
* Intends to propose to annual general meeting for 2015 financial year to increase dividend
from 40 cents to 42 cents
