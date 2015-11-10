Nov 10 Land Securities Group Plc :
* Interim dividend up 3.2 percent to 16.3 pence per share
* "Land Securities continues to deliver right space at right
time, and it's paying off. Our retail portfolio is performing
well and leasing levels in our London developments remain
strong," Chief Executive Robert Noel said.
* Outlook: There remains a relative shortage of prime office
space to let and we expect rental values to continue to rise in
near term.
* Group LTV ratio at 26.5 percent, based on adjusted net
debt of £4.0bn
* Basic NAV per share 1,416p 1,343p up 5.4%
* Combined portfolio valued at £14.6bn, with a valuation
surplus of 3.8%
* Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,367p 1,293p up 5.7%
* Total business return (dividends and adjusted diluted nav
growth) of 7.0%
* Revenue profit £184.2m, up 8.4%
