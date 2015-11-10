UPDATE 3-Noble Group's stocks and bonds plunge again on debt worries
Nov 10 Experian Plc
* H1 revenue 2.24 billion usd
* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 0.125 usdper share
* Today issues its half-yearly financial report for six months ended 30 september 2015
* Good growth momentum; into our target range for organic revenue growth
* Delivering on capital framework; with higher dividend payout ratio and us$200m share repurchase extension, linked to divestments
* Total revenue from continuing activities was us$2,216m, up 4 pct at constant exchange rates, with organic revenue also up 4 pct
* At actual exchange rates, total revenue from continuing activities fell by 6 pct reflecting foreign exchange headwinds during period
* Total revenue was us$2,239m
* Total EBIT from continuing activities was us$570m, up 3 pct at constant exchange rates. At actual exchange rates, total ebit from continuing activities was down 8 pct. Total EBIT was us$576m
* Benchmark profit before tax was us$541m, up 4 pct at constant exchange rates. Profit before tax was us$458m at actual exchange rates (2014: us$534m)
* First interim dividend of 12.5 us cents per ordinary share, raised 2 pct to reflect underlying strength of business, notwithstanding foreign exchange headwinds
* At constant currency we expect organic revenue growth to be in mid-single digit range
* On 1 october we announced there had been an unauthorised access to a server in north america, containing files for one of our clients, T-mobile USA, Inc
* This was an isolated incident which affected a single client in our decision analytics business in north america and notably did not involve our us consumer credit bureau, nor did it include payment information or bank details
* Consumers affected by this incident have been our first priority, and we have notified all of them and given them guidance on how they can protect themselves
* Also providing them with two years of free credit monitoring and identity protection services
* Put additional measures in place to respond to this, including working with us and international law enforcement agencies investigating this criminal incident
* Will be reviewing measures to further improve and strengthen our security systems and processes Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1kItIbh) Further company coverage:
