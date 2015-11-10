Nov 10 Biotest AG :

* Establishes basis for significantly higher earnings potentia

* 9-month revenues of 417.9 million euros ($449.12 million) (up 2 pct year-on-year)

* For Q4 expects a positive EBIT in range of 5 million to 10 million euros

* For total year 2015 board of management anticipates a positive operative cash flow and gives a positive outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)