BRIEF-Richemont chairman says his son to ensure link to management on board
* Says his son Anton, who will join the board, will be the link between controlling shareholders and managers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
Nov 10 Elumeo Se
* adhoc: elumeo se: earnings for q3 2015 negatively impacted by one-off effects; forecast for financial year 2015 lowered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says his son Anton, who will join the board, will be the link between controlling shareholders and managers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Says it has named Shuichi Kageyama as the new President of the company, to replace Tooru Kawasaki