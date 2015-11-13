BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Frontline :
* Says agreed with Ship Finance International Limited to terminate the long term charter for Suezmax tanker Mindanao
* Says will receive a compensation payment of approximately $3.3 million from Ship Finance for termination of current charter
* Following this termination, the number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 14 vessels, including 12 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
* Says expects full year 2017 pricing to compare favorably to full year 2016 pricing