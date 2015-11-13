BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
Nov 13 Trinity Mirror Plc
* Acquisition
* On 28 October announced proposed acquisition of all of shares in Local World Holdings Limited
* Following shareholder approval of transaction at general meeting as announced earlier today, Trinity Mirror is pleased to confirm that it has completed acquisition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.