Nov 16 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Announces preliminary guidance and OHD 9M 2015 earnings

* 9-month revenues are expected to grow by 30-35 pct compared to 9M 2014

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA is expected to be within range of 79 million Swiss francs to 80 million Swiss francs ($78 mln - $79.44 mln)