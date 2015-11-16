Nov 16 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says FPC's touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025 in Lenovo smartphones X3 and X3 Youth

* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for these smartphone models are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of 2,750-2,850 MSEK for 2015.