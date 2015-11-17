BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Vectura Group Plc :
* Half year pretax loss 5 mln stg vs 6.2 mln stg loss year ago
* Half year revenue 26.1 mln stg vs 58 mln stg year ago
* EBITDA up 57 pct to 4.7 mln stg (H1 2014/15: 3.0 mln stg; FY 2014/15: 16.2 mln stg)
* Loss before tax of 5.0 mln stg (H1 2014/15: loss 8.7 mln stg; FY 2014/15: loss 6.2 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage: