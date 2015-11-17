Nov 17 British Land Company Plc :

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 10.3 percent to 171 million stg

* Total accounting return of 9.1 pct for six months to Sept. 30, 2015 (H1 2014/15: 13.7 pct)

* Quarterly dividend of 7.09 pence; bringing half year to 14.18 pence (up 2.5 pct)

* Total gross investment for six month period was 920 million stg