Nov 17 RIB Software AG

* Status Phase III deals - lowering of forecast

* Neither expected total revenue projection (85-95 mln euros) nor total EBITDA projection (29-36 mln euros) forecasted for 2015 can be achieved

* Executive board now projects an adjusted total revenue between 78 mln and 86 mln euros and a total EBITDA between 22 mln and 30 mln euros for 2015

* Negotiations on signing respective Phase III deals remain to be promising and will be continued

* Based on today's information a successful closure of those transactions until year end cannot be expected