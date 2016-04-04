BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Moberg Pharma AB
* Says completes divestment of three brands for $10.4 million
* Says has completed the divestment of the Jointflex, Fergon and Vanquish brands to Strides Pharma Inc Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: