April 4 Stockmann Oyj Abp

* Says Chief Executive Officer Per Thelin leaves Stockmann

* Says board of directors have jointly agreed that Thelin will leave his position on fourth of April 2016

* Says Lauri Veijalainen, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed interim CEO of Stockmann

* Says has initiated a process for searching a new CEO