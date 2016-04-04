April 4 Wilex AG :
* Plans rights issue using authorised capital
* To increase company's share capital using authorised capital from 10,679,292.00 euros by
up to 2,248,272.00 euros to up to 12,927,564.00 euros by issuing up to 2,248,272 new no-par
value shares
* Subscription price is fixed at 1.84 euro
* New shares will be offered to shareholders at a 19:4 ratio by means of an indirect
subscription right by ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG
* Expected gross proceeds from rights issue of 4.13 million euros ($4.70 million)
* Subscription period will begin on April 8, 2016 and will end on April 22, 2016
* Plans to use proceeds to finance further development of platform technology for
Antibody-Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATAC), to build own ATAC product pipeline against cancer
diseases and to expand customer-specific research business
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
